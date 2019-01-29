Top parody anime Pastel Memories has shown no signs of stopping its parodying content as the series has now made numerous references to Ro-Kyu-Bu, the episode likely motivating viewers into re-watching the cute JS basketball anime.
Omake:
You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?check Yes, show me everything
Top parody anime Pastel Memories has shown no signs of stopping its parodying content as the series has now made numerous references to Ro-Kyu-Bu, the episode likely motivating viewers into re-watching the cute JS basketball anime.
Omake:
Leave a Comment