Kengan Ashura Anime PV Battles with 3D CG

Extreme martial arts manga Kengan Ashura had its anime adaptation previewed in a short but intense trailer featuring plenty of martial arts action animated using 3D CG.

A short overview of the premise of the series:

Since the Edo periods of Japan, gladiator arenas exist in certain areas. In these arenas, wealthy business owners and merchants hire gladiators to fight in unarmed combat where winner takes all. Tokita Ohma, nicknamed “Ashura”, joins these arenas and devastates his opponents. His spectacular ability to crush his enemies catches the attention of the big business owners, including the Nogi Group chairman, Nogi Hideki.

The intense 3D CG martial arts anime PV:

Kengan Ashura will premiere globally on Netflix in all of its CG glory sometime in the summer of 2019.