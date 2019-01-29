Hero Academia Manga Art Reviled for “Sexualizing Underage Girl”

Twitter denizens have found another excuse to be angry as the latest chapter of Boku no Hero Academia‘s manga contained an illustration of the large-breasted Momo wearing some skimpy armor, which those online immediately condemned as “sexualization of an underage girl”.

The artwork (an illustration present in Boku no Hero Academia’s 214th chapter) is part of a theme of illustrations known as “fantasy AU”, which has no canonical relevance to Boku no Hero Academia and has the characters dressed up in medieval fantasy world outfits – Momo in her controversial outfit:

Some of those complaining however seemed to have no issue with one of the male characters wearing no shirt, as seen in one of the anime’s ending sequences:

A few of the comments taking issue with the “sexualization” of underage girl Momo (the girl’s superpower allowing her to create objects by pulling them out of her skin apparently not being an excuse):