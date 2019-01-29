Dragon Ball Game – Project Z Announced

Adding onto the abundance of announcements regarding the Dragon Ball franchise, Bandai Namco revealed a trailer for a new action RPG set in the DB universe tentatively called “Dragon Ball Game – Project Z”.

The new CyberConnect2 developed title will focus on Goku’s adventures all throughout the Dragon Ball Z plot-line and his battles against legendary enemies set in the franchise’s most iconic locations.

An overview of the premise and features by Bandai Namco:

In this epic retelling, Dragon Ball fans will be able to play through the legendary adventures of the Saiyan named Kakarot… better known as Goku—recounting the beloved story of Dragon Ball Z like never before. Players will experience Goku’s quest for power, his thirst for a challenge and, above all, his desire to protect Earth from the most fearsome of villains. Developed in partnership with CyberConnect2, the game (with full title to be announced) will launch in 2019 featuring both Japanese and English voiceovers.

Two announcement trailers for the game, with both English and Japanese voice-overs:

Dragon Ball Game – Project Z will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC sometime in 2019.