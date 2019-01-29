You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Dragon Ball FighterZ Pass 2 DLC Offers More Characters

1 hour ago
by Jaster

Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have revealed four new characters joining Dragon Ball FighterZ as DLC courtesy of the new FighterZ Pass 2.

The FighterZ Pass 2 DLC will include Universe 11’s powerhouse Jiren, teenage Videl, the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie version of Broly as well as Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Gogeta. The rest of the characters are yet to be announced.

The FighterZ Pass 2 announcement trailer showing off Jiren and Videl:

Jiren and Videl will become available to all FighterZ Pass 2 buyers on the 31st of January, 2019.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

