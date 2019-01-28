Super Robot Wars DD Has So Many Mecha

Bandai Namco’s mecha strategy game Super Robot Wars DD (which is due out for mobile devices) has obtained a new trailer.

Apart from plenty of original mecha and characters, the game will also feature the following series: Devilman, Steel Jeeg, Getter Robo Armageddon, Mazinkaiser, Choudenji Robo Combattler V, Choudenji Machine Voltes V, Aura Battler Dunbine, Armored Trooper Votoms, Blue Comet SPT Layzner, The King of Braves GaoGaiGar, Code Geass, Zegapain, Zegapain ADP, Valvrave the Liberator, Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Full Metal Panic!, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, and Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance.

The mecha-abundant trailer:

Super Robot Wars DD will launch in Japan for mobile devices sometime in 2019.