Splatoon 2’s “Off the Hook” Concert Full of Cheer

Splatoon 2‘s Inkling and Octoling duo of Pearl and Marina have performed their first solo live concert at Niconico Tokaigi 2019.

Previously “touring” with Splatoon 1’s Squid Sisters, “Off the Hook” (which is composed of Pearl and Marina) finally got the chance to fly solo at Chiba’s Makuhari Messe convention center and dazzled the audience.

The full list of songs performed during the concert included a lot of fan favorites such as “Inkoming”, “Blitz It!”, “Entropical”, “Nasty Majesty”, “Acid Hues”, “Color Pulse”, “Muck Warfare”, “Shark Bytes”, “Into the Light”, “Fly Octo Fly”, and “Ebb & Flow”.

The Off the Hook concert performance can be watched below on YouTube:

Splatoon 2 and its Octo Expansion DLC is now available for the Nintendo Switch.