Resident Evil 2 Remake’s Mr. X a True Menace

Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake has a few troublesome enemies as compared to the original, but one of them in particular has garnered the most attention from gamers.

The infamous enemy is none other than Mr. X, a supremely dangerous Tyrant B.O.W. that can only be slowed down in his tracks if the player decides to unload a hefty amount of their arsenal on his towering frame.

Players from around the globe have reacted to the tyrannical terror that is Mr. X with glee, terror and sometimes even annoyance at how difficult it is to avoid him:

The Resident Evil 2 remake is now available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.