Nutaku’s 4th Birthday Cherished with Generous Deals

28 mins ago
by Rift

Nutaku has celebrated their 4th birthday by offering their loyal consumers and fans a bevy of dazzling deals, from bonus gold purchases to special in-game deals and significant price cuts, the eroge distributor’s 4th birthday will surely be one to remember.

Nutaku Gold Starter Packages possess bonuses of up to 20%, there are countless in-game rewards as well for a variety of Nutaku’s popular eroge:

Fake Lay – Besides special sales, Fake Lay is hosting a Strip Poker Event and Blackjack, starting January 24, for one month.

Fap CEO – Players get to be part of a Card Flipping Event introducing CEO items, starting January 24, for one week.

Booty Calls – Players can get rewards of 800 gems, and discounts of up to 75%.

Naughty Kingdom – Players can take advantage of rewards of up to 150 gems, in addition to discounts of up to 33%.

Pocket Waifu – The game is introducing special tasks to unlock six pieces of clothing and a lesbian BDSM-themed uncensored scene starring Cleo and Yasu.

More titles that have such in-game rewards and celebratory events:

The prices of multiple enticing eroge have also been reduced, up to 93%:

Nutaku are also holding a special Birthday Giveaway Contest, where participants have a chance to win 5,000 Nutaku Gold and some Swag Bags containing all sorts of valuable items – the winners will be drawn come February 1st.

