Friends Fight Friends in Kemono Friends Arcade

With the arrival of Japan Amusement Expo 2019, photos have started to surface for Kemono Friends arcade game “Kemono Friends 3 Planet Tours”, no doubt a game that the franchise’s fans (the ones who have remained faithful despite the Tatsuki controversy) will want to play.

The turn-based arcade game is an all-ages card game where players can collect and scan cards of their favorite Friends, which for some reason has players fighting against other animal girls instead of the franchise’s evildoers, the Cellians.

Photographs of the game:

A gameplay video recorded at the event: