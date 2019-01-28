Evenicle 2 OP Promising a Truly Erotic Adventure

The opening sequence for eroge RPG Evenicle 2 will have fans of the first saucy game anticipating the sequel’s release as an assortment of sexy visuals can be seen, the title bound to be regarded as a perfect blend between erotic content and actually entertaining gameplay (a rarity for some eroge).

The opening:

Previous teaser videos:

Some sample screenshots depicting gameplay as well as more perverted moments:

Evenicle 2 can be enjoyed thoroughly when it launches on February 22nd.