Earth Defense Team Star Guardians Has Tentacles Galore

Space-themed eroge “Earth Defense Team Star Guardians” has unleashed its first erotic episode, detailing the adventures of Star Guardian Porin and all the evil villains that seek to take advantage of her (with sexual situations naturally being in abundance).

The English-translated visual novel tells of Porin’s escape from an evil institution known as “Destopian”, with the girl making her way to Earth and enjoying a tranquil lifestyle devoid of strife – though unfortunately, a villain from Destopian comes to decimate this peace.

Earth Defense Team Star Guardians comes with fully-voiced scenes and plenty of lewd fetishes, the visual novel can be purchased now.