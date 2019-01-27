Top 10 Most Eccentric Anime Hairstyles

Due to there being several anime characters that have stood out solely for their ridiculous hairstyles, this ranking has determined that a woman from a long-running series has the most eccentric of them all (a surprise for sure as many likely know of more strange-looking characters).
1. Fuguta Sazae (Sazae-san)
2. Goku (Dragon Ball)
3. Nagasawa Kimio (Chibi Maruko-chan)
4. Ramen Man (Kinnikuman)
5. Vegeta (Dragon Ball)
6 (tie). Mouri Ran (Detective Conan)
6 (tie). Hanawa Kazuhiko (Chibi Maruko-chan)
8. Honekawa Suneo (Doraemon)
9 (tie). Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)
9 (tie). Mutou Yuugi (Yu-Gi-Oh!)
