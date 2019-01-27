You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Top 10 Most Eccentric Anime Hairstyles

28 mins ago
by Rift

Due to there being several anime characters that have stood out solely for their ridiculous hairstyles, this ranking has determined that a woman from a long-running series has the most eccentric of them all (a surprise for sure as many likely know of more strange-looking characters).

The ranking:

1. Fuguta Sazae (Sazae-san)

2. Goku (Dragon Ball)

3. Nagasawa Kimio (Chibi Maruko-chan)

4. Ramen Man (Kinnikuman)

5. Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

6 (tie). Mouri Ran (Detective Conan)

6 (tie). Hanawa Kazuhiko (Chibi Maruko-chan)

8. Honekawa Suneo (Doraemon)

9 (tie). Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)

9 (tie). Mutou Yuugi (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

 

