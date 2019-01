A live action trailer unleashed in celebration of the Resident Evil 2 remake’s launch has paid tribute to the original CM made by George A. Romero back in 1998, Capcom once again utilizing nostalgia for all its worth to garner attention.

The live action trailer, inspired by the aforementioned CM:

The original from 1998:

The Resident Evil 2 remake is available now on the PS4, Xbox One and PC.