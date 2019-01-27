No “Successor” Planned for the Nintendo Switch

Those hoping that the Nintendo Switch will have a “successor” of some sort down the line (or a price cut) may be disappointed to know that Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has mentioned no such thing is currently planned.

An interview with Shuntaro Furukawa had the president addressing a question regarding how the company will attain its 20 million unit sales goal for the fiscal year:

“It is an extremely ambitious, but worthwhile achievement. So, we will maintain this goal. Nintendo Switch is our primary sales objective, and we are not considering a successor or a price cut at this time.”

Fans hoping to secure a console for less than the standard $300 will no doubt be disappointed.

It was previously reported that Nintendo were busy creating a new iteration of the Nintendo Switch so as to maintain sales numbers, with the console’s “low end” LCD display being a topic of improvement – Shuntaro Furukawa’s comment in regards to a successor may perhaps have been referring to an entire new console as opposed to this planned new version.