You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

No “Successor” Planned for the Nintendo Switch

49 mins ago
6 Comments
by Rift

Those hoping that the Nintendo Switch will have a “successor” of some sort down the line (or a price cut) may be disappointed to know that Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has mentioned no such thing is currently planned.

An interview with Shuntaro Furukawa had the president addressing a question regarding how the company will attain its 20 million unit sales goal for the fiscal year:

“It is an extremely ambitious, but worthwhile achievement. So, we will maintain this goal. Nintendo Switch is our primary sales objective, and we are not considering a successor or a price cut at this time.”

Fans hoping to secure a console for less than the standard $300 will no doubt be disappointed.

It was previously reported that Nintendo were busy creating a new iteration of the Nintendo Switch so as to maintain sales numbers, with the console’s “low end” LCD display being a topic of improvement – Shuntaro Furukawa’s comment in regards to a successor may perhaps have been referring to an entire new console as opposed to this planned new version.

Tags

Games, , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

6 Comments

    • Anonymous says:

      This is one of those rare cases in which Sankaku’s provided translation doesn’t actually suck. What the guy said was (in regards to his sales target of 20M consoles this fiscal year):

      かなり高く、達成しがいのある数字。目標は維持する。今の販売の主眼はスイッチ。今のところ後継機種、値下げについては考えていない

      A less natural, more literal translation if you prefer that:

      It’s a high number, worth achieving. We will keep this target. The main focus of sales right now is the Switch. For now, we are not thinking of a successor or price cut.

      So, this is just a random “we are so focused on our sales target for the Switch now that we have no time to think about what will come next” comment.