Metroid Prime 4 Development Recruits Retro Studios

A development update video from Nintendo has clarified the current state of the upcoming Metroid Prime 4, with Nintendo finding the game to be below their standards at the moment and leading them to recruit Retro Studios to help alleviate the problem.

Nintendo’s Senior Managing Executive Officer Shinya Takahashi delivered the news in the video, apologizing to fans for the game’s delay and mentioning the addition of Retro Studios to the development team (who made the original Metroid Prime trilogy):

Being responsible for the vastly successful Donkey Kong Country Returns (and its sequel, “Tropical Freeze”) and the original Metroid Prime games, fans will surely be ecstatic at Retro Studios now having a hand in development – Metroid Prime 4 is slated for release on the Switch sometime in the future.