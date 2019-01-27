You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Live-Action French City Hunter Movie Previewed

8 mins ago
by Jaster

Director Philippe Lacheau’s French live-action City Hunter adaptation has received a series of short trailers by Sony Pictures France introducing the main characters.

While the new Nicky Larson (the French title for Tsukasa Hojo’s City Hunter) trailers do not show much action, it’s possible the producers are saving the best bits for the actual premiere.

The series of trailers mainly focused on sitting around:

Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon (Nicky Larson and the Cupid’s Purfume) will open in French cinemas on the 6th of February, 2019.

