Journalist: “Nintendo Has Finished Making Metroid Prime Trilogy For Switch!”

A games journalist has claimed that Nintendo has finished porting the Metroid Prime trilogy to the Switch.

Games journalist Imran Khan has made the extraordinary claim that Nintendo has completed a project to port the first three Metroid Prime games to the Switch, despite the fact that Nintendo has not made any announcements regarding the trilogy.

Khan added that Nintendo was “supposed” to have announced the ports last month, but initially declined to provide an explanation as to why they have not done so. He later speculated that delays in the development of Metroid Prime 4 may have forced the company to adjust its schedule for other Metroid-related announcements.

There are currently no other sources corroborating these claims.