Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Trailer a Total Thriller

A trailer for the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime adaptation has premiered on Kadokawa’s anime YouTube channel introducing the cast of characters and presenting on-point action.

The anime adapts the “Grisaia: Phantom Trigger” visual novel first released in Japan in 2017.

More about Phantom Trigger’s political thriller plot:

Following the Heath Oslo incident, the existence of the US-Japanese anti-terror organization CIRS has become a matter of public knowledge. CIRS has been rebuilt from the ground up, and its most covert functions spun off to a new agency: SORD (Social Ops, Research & Development).

The goal of SORD is to train a new generation of operatives to defend the country against future threats. To that end, the organization has established a series of schools up and down the country. Mihama Academy, more-or-less left to rot after its abrupt closure, has been given new purpose as one such ‘specialist training school’.

This new incarnation of Mihama Academy is home to a diverse group of students, who every day work to polish their unusual skills – sometimes on the job. Mihama now entrusts the misfit girls who attend it with guns and live ammunition. Paying their own safety no heed, these students are again and again plunged into dangerous extrajudicial missions – all for the good of the realm.

“We’ve been granted a place in the world.

That alone isn’t enough – there wouldn’t be any meaning in living, if that was all we had…

It’s not enough just to get by on the backs of others. I live by my own strength, and I fight to survive.

Because only the survivors among us belong with the living…”

No matter how much life grinds them down, what future awaits these girls, who’ve themselves chosen the path of the gun?