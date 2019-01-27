Good or Bad for Society – UK Parliament Wants Feedback on Video Games

As if requiring identification in order to access pornography wasn’t enough, the UK Parliament seem to be targeting video games as they have asked for opinions regarding whether they are helpful or harmful to society, with the overall results sure to greatly effect the UK’s gaming industry.

Seeking the opinions of gamers, young people and those working in the industry, the UK’s House of Commons’ Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport started a new inquiry on “immersive and addictive technologies“.

Technologies such as virtual/augmented reality and their effects on entertainment, sports and news are being investigated, as well as their more addicting aspects (especially in regards to younger users) – some questions posed by the committee:

“Is gaming harmful or helpful to society? How does the design of a game keep you playing for longer? What help is needed for people who are concerned about the amount they are gaming? What responsibilities do games designers have to their players? Are young people disproportionately affected by the addictive qualities of games and apps? What makes the UK a world leader in gaming and VR/AR and how can the industry be supported?”

Those wishing to provide feedback can do so through the committee’s official website, which has been suggested to be no more than 3,000 words, be in Word format and have numbered paragraphs.

Their final conclusion will no doubt lead to the government once again seeking to control the everyday lives of its citizens as well as determining for them what should be acceptable.