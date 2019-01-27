Fortnite Blamed for Child Bringing Knife Onto Playground

Teachers and education professionals believe popular battle royale game Fortnite may have caused a recent incident at a Scotland school where a child brought a knife out on the playground, the concept of abused home life or irresponsible parents surely being denied as possible explanations.

The school ended up calling the police when one of their 10-year-old students took out a knife while on the playground; the knife was confiscated and there were no injuries, but critics have claimed that Fortnite’s “violent scenes” likely instigated the whole ordeal.

Before the incident, the school had actually been warning parents about the game, explaining that it has been “inspiring an increase in violence” (despite Fortnite being far less violent than most games), they also believed that Fortnite (and “computer game culture”) had a hand in the supposed elevated frequency in which students are using foul language.

Such accusations are yet another continuation of the debate regarding whether or not violent video games contribute to real-life crime – Fortnite has been no stranger to such controversy, as children have apparently been sent to rehabilitation clinics over being “addicted” to the game.