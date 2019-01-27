Atomic Heart Gameplay Trailer Full of Robotic Abominations

Developer Mundfish has published a lengthy pre-alpha trailer for alternate reality sci-fi FPS “Atomic Heart” featuring plenty of eerie locations and even more bizarre robotic foes.

More about the game’s premise and story from Atomic Heart’s Steam page:

Atomic Heart is an adventure first-person shooter, events of which unfold in an alternative universe, during the high noon of the Soviet Union. The main character of the game is a special agent, who was sent to a highly secret object by the Soviet government after it went radio silent. Soviet setting with a pitch of insanity, action-packed gameplay and a thrilling story will keep you entertained for the whole duration of your journey into the world of Atomic Heart. Unfold the secrets, restore peace and order, and show the Motherland what you got! … Atomic Heart is an adventure first-person shooter, events of which unfolds in an alternate universe during the high noon of the Soviet Union. The principal character of the game is a special agent P-3, who after an unsuccessful landing on enterprise “3826” is trying to figure out what went wrong.

The eerie 10-minute sci-fi and horror trailer:

A beta version of Atomic Heart will be released in the fourth quarter of 2019. The game currently has an unknown release date and will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.