Toei Offering Refunds for Censored Dragon Ball Z Movie BD

Toei has apologized for the confusion over the Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly movie BD being censored and have also offered refunds to those who want them.

To the dismay of those who had purchased the BD, it was discovered that various scenes had instances of middle fingers removed, a decision that Toei explained was so that children would not be negatively influenced by the crude gesture.

The altered scenes also contradicted what was advertised on the BD’s jacket (stating that the BD was unedited), with Toei admitting to modifying scenes and provided examples of what was changed (left is the original, right is the altered version):