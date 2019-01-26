Sister Travel Ero-RPG Overflowing with Loving Sisters

Popular eroge publisher Kagura Games has teamed up with Inusuku (another Japanese lewd game developer) and brought the sister-obsessed Sister Travel to all of their patient fans – in addition, two Steam codes of the game are being given away to Sankaku Complex readers.

Stepping back from the last two rape-heavy releases of Kunoichi Botan and Slave’s Sword, Kagura Game’s latest release is a lot milder in tone but makes up for it with more advanced game design.

Starting up the game right away, players are introduced to the hero aptly named “Brother” by default, a perverted adventurer who simply adores girls, especially ones that remind him of sisters and bonds he normally would not explore if he wasn’t thinking with his crotch. On his “quest” to getting laid, he meets plenty of varied and unique female companions that will ultimately shake up his lewd perceptions and make him see the world in a more serious light.

Sister Travel may look like quite the casual fantasy adventure on the outside, but it quickly shows its sharp fangs when the player is tasked with managing their party’s dwindling resources, including levels of physical fatigue, equipment, healing items and more. Falling behind one any of these can have catastrophic consequences and lead to a swift “game over”.

The harrowing yet satisfying management tasks are luckily offset by the abundant pornographic content featuring most likely all anime sister archetypes under the sun, as well as plenty of attractive monster girls waiting to eat or be eaten sexually by players.

The gorgeously hand-drawn or pixel CG areas of the game are explored with simple “point and click” controls as “Brother” and his party of sisterly companions complete quests, gather materials or simply fight cute and terrifying monsters out for blood or semen.

Sister Travel offers an abundance of content for its price as players are sure to spend several hours on exploration, the satisfying turn-based combat and party/equipment management, there is even loads of sexual content, accompanied by an even more bountiful amount of CGs.

Inusuku and Kagura Games’ Sister Travel is available now on Steam along with a patch that removes the censorship, which is free on the publisher’s website (there are also two Steam codes being given out to Sankaku Complex readers).

More information on Kagura Games and their titles, new and old, is available on their official Twitter account and website.