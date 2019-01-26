Overwatch Player Punished for Creating Group That Excludes Girls

An Overwatch player who contacted Blizzard’s live chat customer support was informed that his account was silenced due to creating a group name that dared to exclude girls, despite the player pointing out that similar groups already exist.

The player posted their interaction with the Blizzard support employee, with the player realizing that their account was silenced, endorsements gone and found themselves unable to make groups – they assumed their account was hacked.

However, the employee informed the player that he was punished for creating a group with an offensive name: “warmup for comp have good comms (eng mic) no girls no squeakers:” – the fact that the name excluded girls was apparently punishable.

The player mentioned that there were several similar groups in existence such as French only groups, girl only groups, Russian only groups and German only groups, however, this point was ignored – the entire interaction: