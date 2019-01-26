Neko Works Concerned About Steam Censorship of Nekopara Volume 4

Nekopara developer Neko Works has shown concern over potential censorship of their eroge’s 4th upcoming volume, due to the abundance of instances regarding Steam inconsistently censoring and banning visual novels with girls who look underage (even when they may not be).

Countless eroge and visual novels have been removed or barred access from being on Steam for matters that were previously suggested to be due to child-like characters – though Valve has not addressed the issue themselves and have been wildly contradictory and uncommunicative.