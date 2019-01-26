You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Moero Chronicle H Gameplay Trailer Rubs It Hard

30 mins ago
by Jaster

Compile Heart released a brand new gameplay trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Moero Chronicle H, featuring every player’s favorite anime girl rubbing gameplay.

While rubbing the girls and taking apart their clothing is a big highlight of Moero Chronicle, the trailer also shows bits of the party management system, dungeon exploring and combat:

More about the new version of Moero Chronicle H can be learned from the previous article.

The Nintendo Switch iteration of Moero Chronicle H will only support the Japanese language and will launch on the 31st of January, 2019.

