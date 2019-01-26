Jump Force Story Trailer Merges Realities

Bandai Namco has released a new story trailer for the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump crossover brawler “Jump Force”.

The story synopsis by Bandai Namco:

Without warning, our world and the JUMP Worlds have begun merging together. As Venoms grow in numbers and spread terror throughout the lands, it’s up to you to work with the JUMP FORCE to protect what we hold dear. It’s time for YOU to take a stand against evil!

The story trailer, tying all of the Jump worlds together:

Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan on the 14th of February and the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on February 15th in the Americas and Europe.