HuniePop 2 Preemptively Censored For Steam Release

HunieDev (creator of match-3 dating game HuniePop and the upcoming HuniePop 2) has depressingly divulged that they will censor Huniepop 2 for its Steam release to preemptively avoid any issues with Steam and their recent tendency to impede or outright ban games with anime-style visuals.

The tweet making the announcement and an accompanying statement:

Various visual novels and eroge have been outright banned or prevented from being released on Steam, a controversy that has highly impacted developers and has also influenced HoneyDev in making their decision – comments regarding the news: