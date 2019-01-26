You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

HuniePop 2 Preemptively Censored For Steam Release

1 hour ago
16 Comments
by Rift

HunieDev (creator of match-3 dating game HuniePop and the upcoming HuniePop 2) has depressingly divulged that they will censor Huniepop 2 for its Steam release to preemptively avoid any issues with Steam and their recent tendency to impede or outright ban games with anime-style visuals.

The tweet making the announcement and an accompanying statement:

Various visual novels and eroge have been outright banned or prevented from being released on Steam, a controversy that has highly impacted developers and has also influenced HoneyDev in making their decision – comments regarding the news:

16 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    I don’t get this at all, I suppose it’s more like steam doesn’t want pornographic games being rampant in the store. However they can add several levels of filters for gamers but I’m guessing they think the majority of us are kids/teens or something. So when people say it’s SJW meddling I don’t think that’s the case more so a business move.

      • Anonymous says:

        How is that close to what steam is doing? I’m basically saying that steam might not like them having to many sexual games especially since it’s a western website. Hell I would fucking love it if they added Rance and some other VN games.

          • Anonymous says:

            Because it’s a pandora box type of thing. Like for example euphoria is a VN game but it has so many things in it that a lot of people wouldn’t handle it. Pc gaming in general is growing and so steam doesn’t want to start having these grey area type of stuff affecting them. Mind you steam is the face of pc gaming and it reaches the “normal market” a lot as well the niche but they don’t want to start adding stuff that can put a bad reputation right now. That’s just my take on why it’s a business move I can be completely wrong since this is just a guess. Also look at hot coffee for a perfect example. People freaked out even though it’s a game that kids should not be playing. So why did a sex scene make a difference in opinion?

    • Anonymous says:

      Seems some people who spend chunks of cash on trash sales can’t accept the fact of what steam has become. Steam users aren’t part of the master race, they’re the casual scrub who can’t even make an account at other storefronts.