You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Get 5 Games for the Price of One With MangaGamer’s Erotic Escapades Bundle

31 mins ago
Add Comment
by Rift

MangaGamer have offered their own Indies Gala Adult Bundle, providing their followers with quite the fantastic deal as the bundle possesses 5 enticing eroge for the price of one.

Those wishing to add games to their collection without spending too much cash will want to take advantage of this astounding offer – the games contained in the $9 Erotic Escapades Bundle:

– Orc Castle

– Please Bang My Wife

– Kuroinu Chapter 1

– Sweet Sweat in Summer

– EROGE! Sex and Games Make Sexy Games

Screenshots of all the quality eroge:

The superb bundle (costing as little as $9 or more should buyers want to donate to MangaGamer) will only be available until February 8th, so enthusiasts will want to act fast.

Tags

Games, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment