Fate/Grand Order VR Coming West With English Voice Acting

Aniplex, Type-Moon and developer DelightWorks have revealed Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mashu Kyrielight will be coming to the West soon and coupled the announcement with two trailers.

An overview of the virtual reality experience as well as Mashu and Artoria (Altria) from the title’s website:

Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mashu Kyrielight is a virtual reality drama based on the popular mobile RPG Fate/Grand Order. Players take on the role of a Master, and have a chance to spend some one-on-one time with Mashu, who has come to their room seeking advice. What does she want to talk about? Does it have something to do with this new training regimen? Things will be a little different from the usual Fate/Grand Order story! Enjoy an original story that can only be experienced through this brand-new virtual reality drama! Mashu Kyrielight Mashu is the heroine of Fate/Grand Order. She has an undeniable air of mystery about her, but for all of that, she is a kindhearted girl, who always refers to the player as “Senpai.” A human who fused with a Servant to become a Demi-Servant, Mashu works for the Chaldea Security Organization. Altria Pendragon The legendary King Arthur of Britain, summoned as a Servant. Before being known as King Arthur, she was simply called Altria. Having spent her life pretending to be a man, she is unused to favors from the opposite sex.

The two trailers featuring scenarios for both of the FGO girls with English voice acting:

Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mashu Kyrielight will come out on the 26th of February as a digital download for PlayStation VR.