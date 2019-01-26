Dead or Alive 6 Director Criticizes Media & Talks About Boob Physics Toggle

Dead or Alive 6 director Yohei Shimbori has seemingly taken a solid stance as he has mentioned that the game has now gotten a toggle for boob physics; in addition, he has criticized the media for focusing so much on talking of the game’s sex appeal and jiggle physics instead of the actual game.

A new interview revealed the addition of a boob physics toggle, allowing those easily offended by swaying masses of meat to disable the anger-inducing visual:

Shimbori said those who feel too embarrassed to play Dead or Alive 6 should turn the breast physics off in the settings and stick to the default costumes. But he does not consider this mode to offer realistic graphics. “If you’re really embarrassed by it, you can switch it off, and then you basically have 1990s Lara Croft. For me, as someone who built the game and wanted to make it realistic, this is not realistic. This is just stiff. It doesn’t look quite right to me. But, if you have concerns about this, there is always the option of switching it off.”

Such a change was apparently dictated by Koei Tecmo (and Shimbori) realizing that they should appeal to existing fans by providing the sexy outfits and breast physics from previous entries:

“Shimbori told me Koei Tecmo understood Dead or Alive 6 had to make existing fans happy by providing the heavily sexualised female characters and breast physics they’re used to, or they’d simply leave the series behind.”

While it seems the director had previously been trying to appease both those upset at the franchise for its overly sexualized costumes and loyal fans who want the sexiness of the game to remain, Shimbori requested that the media actually focus on what makes Dead or Alive 6 a game rather than trying to devolve the discussion into talk of boob physics and politics:

“But the fact is, we are trying to build a good fighting game with a challenging system. We put a lot of effort into tutorials and the quest mode to make it accessible for beginners. We are honouring the long-term fans and making sure they also get what they expect. We would really appreciate it if the media would focus more on the topic of we are building a good game here and not only focusing on this juggle talk.”

Dead or Alive 6 will arrive onto the PS4, PC and Xbox One come March 1st.