Tetsuya Nomura May Reconsider Simultaneous Worldwide Releases

An interview with Tetsuya Nomura has revealed that the Kingdom Hearts III director may be reconsidering having simultaneous worldwide releases for his future titles, partially due to the fiasco regarding the leaked copies of Kingdom Hearts III.

A part of the Famitsu interview:

Famitsu: Now that we’re approaching its release, tell us about your current state of mind.

Tetsuya Nomura: “I thought I’d feel relieved, but I haven’t been able to get any rest at all. We also had some trouble with the illegal ROM acquisition overseas.”

Famitsu: Is there anything you can share about that?

Tetsuya Nomura: “As for the whole story of the incident, it is no longer an issue for us but I can’t share too many details… I believe there was misinformation that made it seem as though it ‘leaked in massive quantities from multiple sources,’ but in fact only four copies made it out there, and we confirmed that though the leak came from a single source, it seemed like multiple due to how the copies were scattered. That being said, the only thing that really disappointed me about everything is that it brought sad thoughts to people who were looking forward to Kingdom Hearts III. The risk is higher with simultaneous worldwide releases, and because of this incident I can’t help but reconsider what I’ll do for my next games, including simultaneous worldwide releases of physical copies at the very least.”

Famitsu: It was an unfortunate happening for the fans, but I believe they know better to not judge based on rumors. And now that the release is here, they can enjoy it to their heart’s content.

Tetsuya Nomura: “I hope you guys all get to play and judge it for yourselves. Kingdom Hearts III was made with ‘being fun’ as its number one priority. Each element and staff effort was made for the purpose of being fun. So, by all means, please play through every nook and cranny of Kingdom Hearts III, which was made as a bundle of all kinds of fun things.”