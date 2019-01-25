Taiwan Bikini Mountain Climber Freezes To Death

A woman popularly known for posting pictures of herself on mountaintops wearing only a swimsuit has sadly died after falling down a ravine, passing away not from the fall but potentially due to hypothermia.

The 36-year-old Taiwanese woman went on a climb by herself but ended up having to request an emergency rescue after falling down into a ravine stretching 20 meters, bad weather however heavily impeded the three helicopters coming to her aid.

A rescue team was instead sent out on foot, eventually locating her after 28 hours but unfortunately she had already died, supposedly from hypothermia.

Despite parading around on mountaintops in a bikini, the woman was actually properly trained when it came to climbing and was found wearing climbing gear and extra clothing to try and keep herself warm.

Her body was finally airlifted out of the ravine after the passing of the inclement weather – her Facebook page was renamed to “Remembering Gigi Wu” in memorial.