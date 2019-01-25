Netflix Producing Resident Evil TV Series

Woke streaming service Netflix is set to produce a TV series based on the Resident Evil franchise, bound to have its fans shuddering at the thought of the changes that will possibly blaspheme their favorite horror series.

Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Netflix will produce a TV series based on Resident Evil. Constantin Film, which produced the commercially popular and critically panned Resident Evil film series, is also set to be involved with the show.

According to Deadline, the TV adaptation will retain the basic premise behind the games and will “deepen the existing mythology”:

The drama series will explore the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus … [T]he series is expected to incorporate all of Resident Evil’s signature elements, including action sequences and “easter eggs”

The article declines to speculate about the show’s release date, saying only that the project is in its early stages.