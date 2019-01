Compile Heart revealed yet another short trailer for their smartphone strategy RPG “Mega Miracle Force”, which features some of Compile Heart and Idea Factory’s most popular IPs.

The trailer goes through some of the visual novel-like story segments coupled with brief footage of its grid-based strategy gameplay utilizing the title’s large cast of characters.

The cute albeit short trailer:

Mega Miracle Force is slated for a late January 2019 release on mobile devices in Japan.