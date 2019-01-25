Kingdom Hearts III “Gameplay Overview” Trailer Released

Square-Enix has released a new trailer showing Kingdom Hearts III gameplay in action.

A new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III has been published, showing Sora fighting in battle alongside his Disney allies. Observant viewers may notice dozens of cameos from characters as diverse as Jack Sparrow, Winnie the Pooh and Donkey Kong:

Square-Enix have published a press release alongside the trailer:

As the Heartless invade the universe, players must prepare Sora and his friends to protect the Disney and Pixar worlds against darkness and unlock the mysterious power of the Keyblades, which only the strong of heart can wield. For the first time in the KINGDOM HEARTS series, the Keyblades have the ability to transform into different forms with powerful new abilities and dazzling attacks inspired by the characters and elements of each world.

Players can also learn how to use elemental magic for offensive and defensive purposes, such as creating ice slides and wind vortexes to navigate through the chaos in battle. Taking the form of classic Disney rides, players can utilize the power of the Attractions, or team up with Donald, Goofy and other legendary characters from Disney and Pixar worlds to turn the tides against the darkness.

The new footage also gives fans a glimpse of the Gummi Ship and how to augment its speed, shield, firepower, and design as they journey between worlds, as well as the various other activities they will encounter along the way, including a trip down memory lane with classic Kingdom minigames inspired by 1980’s-era LCD games and iconic Disney animated shorts.