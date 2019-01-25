Heaven’s Feel II Makes ¥1 Billion In 12 Days

The second film in the Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel trilogy has made ¥1 billion in ticket sales within less than two weeks.

Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel II. lost butterfly has made over ¥1 billion in its first 12 days according to its official website, beating the first film in the trilogy, Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel I. presage flower, by six days. Ticket sales for the sequel have been 21% higher than those of its predecessor.

The final part of the trilogy, which follows Sakura‘s route from the original visual novel, is scheduled for release in Japanese cinemas in spring of 2020. This may potentially pit it against the fourth and final film of Neon Genesis Evangelion Rebuild (should the latter avoid further delays).