Eroge Developer Ninetail DDoSed

Eroge developer Ninetail revealed through their international Twitter account that their website has been beset by DDoS attacks, preventing international players of their latest game, Venus Blood: Lagoon, from downloading the newest patch.

Due to being hit with DDoS attacks from foreign IP addresses, the developer has had no choice but to restrict patch downloads to only Japanese residents – statements from Ninetail:

For those outside of Japan, the latest patch can be downloaded from mirror sites provided by Ninetail.

Screenshots of Venus Blood: Lagoon:

It is not known why the attacks are happening, though the developer has noted that they have been coming from “foreign IP addresses”, sure to have theorists quickly pointing fingers at certain individuals in the West.