Cute Anime Girls Look Down on You in Latest Adult Toy Promo

Over at J-List we love working with artists within Japan and one that stands out is 40hara, who is known for drawing cute anime girls looking down on you while showing you their panties.

We’ve been collaborating with him a lot recently and we currently have an on-going gacha promotion which gives you the chance of getting a Shikishi Board or Iyapan Clear file set randomly included with this limited Churro Screw onahole Gacha version and the illustration is done by 40hara!

Signed 40hara Shikishi Boards and Iyapan clear file sets will be randomly included until the 11th of February 2019 and stock is limited, so don’t miss out on this opportunity and secure your own onahole with illustrations by 40hara today here! All orders for the limited Gacha Churro Screw onahole will be shipped after the 11th of February 2019 once this promotion ends.

Note: this is a promotional post from Sankaku’s partner J-List, an online shop providing otaku goods from Japan. Purchases made through this post support this site financially. Thanks for reading!

Here’s a look at the signed Shikishi Boards and clear file sets that are available in this limited gacha: