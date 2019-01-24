You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Touhou Racing Game Genso Skydrift Getting Re-Released

by Jaster

Publisher Unties and developer illuCalab have announced via Twitter that Touhou racing game (similar to Mario Kart) “Genso Skydrift” will be getting a re-release on major platforms.

The new version of Genso Skydrift will include new features, additional courses and new characters as well as a new setting.

The cute trailer featuring girls riding girls:

The reborn version of Genso Skydrift will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam sometime in spring of 2019.

