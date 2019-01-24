Steins;Gate Elite Story Trailer Quite Gruesome

Spike Chunsoft has released a brand new trailer for Steins;Gate Elite, a remastered version of the extremely popular science fiction visual novel featuring newly added anime cut-scenes and animated sequences.

More about the popular visual novel from the game’s Steam page:

STEINS;GATE ELITE follows a rag-tag band of tech-savvy young students who discover the means of changing the past via e-mail using a modified microwave. Their experiments in pushing the boundaries of time begin to spiral out of control as they become entangled in a conspiracy surrounding SERN, the organization behind the Large Hadron Collider, and John Titor, who claims to be from a dystopian future. Key Features Fully Animated Adventure – Indulge in all the beautiful animation from the STEINS;GATE anime, plus newly created sequences for certain endings.

A New Way to Time Leap – Experience the world of STEINS;GATE with this remastered, ultimate version that features newly animated sequences for certain endings.

Branching Storylines – Every choice you make has its own consequence, shifting the world line closer or farther from reaching 1% divergence, and providing a multitude of endings

The sometimes terrifying story trailer:

Steins;Gate Elite will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in North America and Europe on 19th of February, 2019.