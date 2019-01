The official TOHO animation YouTube channel posted a new PV for the upcoming anime action film “Promare” by Studio Trigger and XFlag.

The movie stars blue-haired protagonist Galo joining the fire rescue team equipped with a mecha called “Matoi-Tech”, as based on unique banners carried by firefighters of Japan’s Edo period.

The PV, exploding with bright colors:

The first PV:

The Promare anime movie will be coming out in Japan sometime in May of 2019.