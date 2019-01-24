Moero Chronicle H Coming To The Switch

Compile Heart’s sexy countdown site has announced a Switch version of Moero Chronicle H, which will be delivering the enticing RPG’s turn-based action and also its saucier scenes and visuals (hopefully without any form of censorship) come January 31st.

The Nintendo eShop’s summary of the title:

Moero Chronicle Gets H (Hyper) and Debuts on Switch! System-side enhancements like “Auto-Pilot” and “Status Up Items!” With HD image quality and HD rumble support, you can enjoy Monster Girls with even more hype! A world where humans and Monster Girls coexist. When a natural disaster suddenly occurs, the Monster Girls start to act hostile towards the humans. In order to find the cause of this, an ordinary young man named Io sets out on an adventure with Lilia, his childhood friend and a Monster Girl.

The OP for the Switch version was also released:

The Switch iteration of Moero Chronicle H will only support the Japanese language and will launch January 31st.