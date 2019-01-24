Marie Rose & Honoka Luscious As Ever In Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet

Koei Tecmo has released another character trailer for the upcoming new version of Dead or Alive Xtreme 3, Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet – this time featuring Marie Rose and Honoka.

Arguably two of the most popular Dead or Alive characters have gotten their own trailer for the new version of the vacation resort simulator featuring an extensive showcase of cute and sexy costumes.

The enchanting trailer and its invigorating outfits:

The new version of the game will feature several new characters, plenty of technical and mechanical improvements to gameplay and an overhaul of some of the visuals and physics.

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet launches for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on the 20th of March, 2019.