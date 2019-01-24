You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Domination Quest Laden With Amorous Monster Girls

1 hour ago
1 Comment
by Rift

Eroge enthusiasts looking for a new title revolving around the capture of monster girls may be enticed by the premise of “Domination Quest: -Kuro & the Naughty Monster Girls-“, as the English-translated RPG has players doing just that along with the added benefit of sex scenes.

Players assume the role of Kuro who recently had his powers as a “Dominator” awoken, now he must prove his strength by going on a journey fraught with danger, recruiting monster girls as allies (and also having sex with them, should players choose to).

The turn-based RPG possesses 28 species of monster girls to collect and players can enjoy over 80 lewd scenes; Domination Quest: -Kuro & the Naughty Monster Girls- can be purchased now.

Tags

Games, , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

1 Comment