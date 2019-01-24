Domination Quest Laden With Amorous Monster Girls

Eroge enthusiasts looking for a new title revolving around the capture of monster girls may be enticed by the premise of “Domination Quest: -Kuro & the Naughty Monster Girls-“, as the English-translated RPG has players doing just that along with the added benefit of sex scenes.

Players assume the role of Kuro who recently had his powers as a “Dominator” awoken, now he must prove his strength by going on a journey fraught with danger, recruiting monster girls as allies (and also having sex with them, should players choose to).

The turn-based RPG possesses 28 species of monster girls to collect and players can enjoy over 80 lewd scenes; Domination Quest: -Kuro & the Naughty Monster Girls- can be purchased now.