A China quality product has taken the life of an innocent bystander as a window somehow managed to plummet from the 16th floor of a building.

Taking place in Hong Kong, a 24-year-old woman walking along the sidewalk had a window crash down onto her, falling all the way from the 16th floor of a hotel; she sadly passed away despite receiving aid from doctors.

The woman was visiting Hong Kong for the first time alongside her boyfriend, who was also injured in the freak accident but managed to avoid being dealt a mortal wound.

One of the hotel’s cleaning ladies who was working in the room from which the window fell was arrested on potentially violating a law regarding objects falling from buildings and harming those below; she was responsible for opening the window before it ended up falling.

The cleaning lady has since been released on bail, though it has not been explained how the window detached itself, or if the incident were in any part her fault.