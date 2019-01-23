Yakuza Kiwami Launches On Steam In February

A cheeky GIF animation has revealed the premiere date for the upcoming PC Steam port of Yakuza Kiwami.

The last frame of the GIF animation posted on Steam featuring Goro Majima reveals the release date of the port (for fans perceptive enough to have noticed it):

More about Yakuza Kiwami from the game’s Steam page:

“Kiwami” means extreme. 1995, Kamurocho… Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss to protect his sworn brother, Akira Nishikiyama, and his childhood friend, Yumi. 2005… Akira Nishikiyama has become a changed man. Yumi is nowhere to be found. Ten billion yen has gone missing from the Tojo Clan’s coffers, putting the organization on the brink of civil war. And Kazuma Kiryu is released from prison to a world he no longer recognizes. With enhanced gameplay, an expanded cinematic story, the return of the battle styles from Yakuza 0, more nightlife spots, and re-recorded audio by the series cast, Yakuza Kiwami is the ultimate and most “extreme” version of the original vision of the series, now optimised for PC with 4K resolutions, uncapped framerates, customisable controls and ultra-widescreen support.

Yakuza Kiwami will be coming out for the PC via Steam on the 19th of February, 2019.