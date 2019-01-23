You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Top 10 Dual-Heroine Anime

44 mins ago
3 Comments
by Ayanami

Otaku have voted for the best dual-heroine anime, whose fanbases were likely squabbling over the subject of which girl would make the best waifu (or perhaps which would make the best couple).

The ranking:

1. Neon Genesis Evangelion (Rei Ayanami and Asuka Langley)

2. Futari wa Pretty Cure (Nagisa Misumi and Honoka Yukishiro)

3. Macross F (Ranka Lee and Sheryl Nome)

4. Ichigo 100% (Tsukasa Nishino and Aya Toujou)

5. Nisekoi (Chitoge Kirisaki and Kosaki Onodera)

6. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny (Stella Loussier and Lunamaria Hawke)

7. Re:Zero (Rem and Ram)

8. Miyuki (Miyuki Wakamatsu and Miyuki Kashima)

9. To Love-Ru (Lala Satalin Deviluke and Haruna Sairenji)

10. Naruto (Hinata Hyuuga and Sakura Haruno)

Tags

Anime, , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

3 Comments