Top 10 Dual-Heroine Anime

Otaku have voted for the best dual-heroine anime, whose fanbases were likely squabbling over the subject of which girl would make the best waifu (or perhaps which would make the best couple).
1. Neon Genesis Evangelion (Rei Ayanami and Asuka Langley)
2. Futari wa Pretty Cure (Nagisa Misumi and Honoka Yukishiro)
3. Macross F (Ranka Lee and Sheryl Nome)
4. Ichigo 100% (Tsukasa Nishino and Aya Toujou)
5. Nisekoi (Chitoge Kirisaki and Kosaki Onodera)
6. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny (Stella Loussier and Lunamaria Hawke)
8. Miyuki (Miyuki Wakamatsu and Miyuki Kashima)
9. To Love-Ru (Lala Satalin Deviluke and Haruna Sairenji)
10. Naruto (Hinata Hyuuga and Sakura Haruno)
Leave a Comment