Super Robot Wars T Screenshots Never-Ending

Bandai Namco has released yet another huge set of screenshots showing off characters in Super Robot Wars T, the latest entry into the mecha strategy game franchise.

The titanic batch of screenshots features mecha and characters from Getter Robo Armageddon, Aura Battler Dunbine, Mazinger Z: Infinity, Arcadia of My Youth: Endless Orbit SSX, Magic Knight Rayearth, The King of Braves GaoGaiGar, Expelled from Paradise, Mobile Fighter G Gundam, Cowboy Bebop, Gun Sword as well as originals created for Super Robot Wars T.



Super Robot Wars T will come out for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on the 20th of March, 2019 in Japan, as well as in Southeast Asia accompanied by English subtitles.